Kerala govt announces to cancel all official celebrations for a year

[India], Sep 04 (ANI): After the devastating floods in Kerala that left many dead and thousands displaced, the state government has decided to cancel all official celebrations for a year and use the money for the rehabilitation work.

The events, including International Film Festival of Kerala and other youth festivals stand cancelled.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also appealed to Malayali diaspora across the world to make contributions for flood relief.

Addressing the Kerala legislative assembly on August 30, Vijayan informed that Rs. 738 crore has been deposited in the chief minister's distress relief fund till August 28 for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure.

Kerala was recently hit by the worst floods in nearly a century, which claimed lives of more than 400 people and caused damage to the tune of nearly Rs. 20,000 crores. (ANI)