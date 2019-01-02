Kerala govt has committed 'daylight rape' of Hindus: Union Minister Hegde

Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde on Wednesday said the Kerala government has totally failed to handle the Sabarimala temple row and has committed 'daylight rape' on the Hindu people.

"The Supreme Court has given the direction. I totally agree with that, but at the same time since law and order is a state subject, the state government should know how it has to be dealt with," said Hegde.

"The Kerala government had completely failed to manage it diplomatically without hurting the faith of the masses. It is a daylight rape on Hindu people," he said.

His statement comes in the backdrop of two Kerala women, Bindu and Kanakadurga, in their 40s, entering the temple premises for offering prayers during early morning hours on Wednesday. They were accompanied by the police personnel. Bindu, while speaking to media, said, "Today morning at around 01:30 am, I and Kanakadurga started from Pamba and reached Sannidhanam by around 3:30 am and returned after the darshan. We went and returned along with the devotees but did not face any problem from their side." Later in the day, clashes broke out between BJP Mahila Morcha workers and the police after they tried to enter the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. They were protesting against the visit of these two women. Despite the Apex Court's ruling, a string of protests took place at Sabarimala temple and its surrounding areas in the state, wherein several women attempted to visit the shrine but were stopped by Lord Ayyappa devotees. (ANI)