Kerala govt orders school's closure for communal syllabus

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): The Kerala Government on Thursday ordered closure of the Peace International School in Ernakulam district which has been under scanner for objectionable and non-secular content in the syllabus.

The District Collector and the Education Department had, earlier, filed a complaint in connection with the school's content after which the police revealed the syllabus was not of Kerala or Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked the students to be shifted to other institutes in the region.

Earlier in October 2016 also, Ernakulam District Education Officer had filed a complaint against the school, alleging the syllabus encouraged extremist Islamic ideologies. According to media reports, the police had then lodged cases against the school principal, administrator and members of the management committee. The school is run by the Kozhikode-based Peace Foundation. It operates more than 10 schools under the 'Peace International' brand. (ANI)