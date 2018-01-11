Kerala Govt permits prisoners to donate organs

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): The Kerala government on Thursday permitted prisoners in the state jails to donate organs to their close relatives.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

They have to take sanction from the concerned court and medical board that convicted the prisoner for the nod for any such organ donation.

It is also decided to make necessary amendments in the Kerala prisons correctional services act 2014.

The period admitted in the hospital will be considered as parole period and the hospital expenses will be met by the jail authorities.

The statement also made it clear of there being 'no relaxation in prison term' for the prisoner following the organ donation. (ANI)