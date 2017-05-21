Kerala Govt. should pardon student who castrated rapist: Congress

[India], May 21 (ANI): The Congress today welcomed the brave act of pure self defence where a woman cut off a man's genitals after he allegedly tried to rape her, and demanded that the government pardon her.

Speaking to ANI here, Opposition leader in Kerala, Ramesh Chennithala said, "The lady took such drastic step because the she has been going through trauma from so many years. The so called swami has been exploiting her for so many years, she was undergoing all kinds of torture."

He further demanded that the state government should not take any legal action on the woman.

In a brave act of pure self defence, a woman cut off a man's genitals after he allegedly tried to rape her at Pettah. The seriously injured man was admitted to the hospital following the incident which took place last night. As per the police, the man was known to the woman and her family and also used to visit her house to conduct pujas. The woman, in her complaint, alleged that the man had been molesting her for a span of six years. A case has been registered against the man Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. However, no case has been registered against the woman. (ANI)