Kerala Govt to bring ordinance to prevent destruction of private property during hartal

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): Taking note of the rampant incidents of violence in the state of Kerala, the state government is considering an ordinance to prevent destruction of private during hartal.

"Kerala government has decided to bring an ordinance for prevention of damage of private property and payment of compensation to protect private property of people during hartal in Kerala," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

He further blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the recent violence in the state.

"RSS and BJP are trying to destroy the law and order situation in Kerala. 91.71 percent people engaged in violence are from Sangh Parivar groups. This includes attacks on people's representatives, media, houses and party offices," Vijayan added. The southern state witnessed violent protests last week after two women of menstruating age Bindu and Kanakadurga- entered the Sabarimala Temple. Protesters pelted stones, blocked highways and forced closure of shops and markets located in various parts the region. Country-made bombs were also hurled at the residences of CPI(M) and BJP workers on Friday night. (ANI)