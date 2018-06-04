Kerala Govt to reimburse medical expense of Nipah Virus affected people

[India], June 4 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced that the state government will reimburse the medical expense of Nipah virus affected people.

He also added that the government will allot the amount according to the report by District Collector.

On a related note, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja Teacher assured people of the state that the Nipah Virus is now under control but have to take precautionary measures.

Talking to ANI, the minister said, "There won't be 2nd phase of the outbreak, it is almost under control. But we have to take precautionary measures, we can't predict before incubation period. Yesterday and today all results from laboratory tested negative. Hope there are no more positive results."

So far, Nipah Virus has claimed 16 lives in Kerala since traces of the virus were first reported from Kozhikode towards the end of May. In the wake of the Nipah Virus outbreak in parts of Kerala, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in Kozhikode will remain shut till June 12. Since the Nipah virus was confirmed, the Kerala state health department had issued an advisory for people travelling to the state, urging them to be extra cautious while visiting Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur districts. For those unversed, Nipah virus, spread by fruit bats, causes communicable disease and is fatal for both animals and humans. The symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, drowsiness, respiratory illness, disorientation and mental confusion. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), these signs and symptoms can progress to coma within 24-48 hours. (ANI)