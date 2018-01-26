Kerala Govt's circular over tricolour hoisting 'politically motivated'

[India] Jan 26 (ANI): The principal of Kerala's Vyasa Vidya Peethom School, where Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat unfurled the tricolor today, blamed the state government of implementing rules for hoisting a tricolour to fulfill its political interests.

Speaking to ANI, Principal Devan Gopal said, "The circular by the government is not applicable to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated schools. Therefore, we are supposed to obey the rules and regulations of this board. The instructions have been given to different state government schools. The Kerala government is doing such acts out of political interest, as I can see no other state doing that."

He added that the CBSE has also not sent any such regulations in this connection. "The government normally does not have a control over us. Nowhere it is prohibited, any citizen can hoist the national flag. No government can oppose it. This is a foolish attempt and we are totally ignoring it," Gopal stated. Earlier in the day, Bhagwat unfurled the national flag at the school at Palakkad in Kerala on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day. Bhagwat is here as part of a three-day RSS camp. "I wish every citizen of our nation a very happy Republic Day. There are different languages, cultures, traditions, customs, etc. still we are united," the RSS chief said. The Kerala government in a circular on January 24 stated that the hoisting of tricolour will only be done by the heads of department offices and educational institutes. During last year's Independence Day, a political slugfest erupted over the hoisting of the tricolor by the RSS chief. Bhagwat hoisted the national flag in Karnakkiyamman School in Kerala's Palakkad last year on August 15, even after the district collector issued a memo to the school, categorically stating that it was inappropriate for a political leader to hoist the national flag in an aided school. (ANI)