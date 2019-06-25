Kerala HC allows screening of Anand Patwardhan's Vivek

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday permitted screening of Anand Patwardhan's documentary Vivek at the ongoing International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) in Thiruvananthapuram.

The four-hour film depicts attacks on secularism and rationality in the country. As the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had not given censor exemption to the movie, the organisers and the director had moved the court.

The high court has, however, directed that the film should be exhibited only at the festival, which will conclude on Wednesday. The Kerala police have been asked to provide adequate security during its screening at the festival.



