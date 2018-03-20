Kerala HC initiates contempt case against DGP Thomas

[India] March 20 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Tuesday initiated contempt of court proceedings against Director of General Police (DGP) Jacob Thomas.

Thomas, who is best known for his anti-corruption crusades, is accused of allegedly making objectionable remarks against two sitting high court judges in a complaint sent to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

The court has fixed April 2 as next date of hearing in the case.

Kerala High Court lawyer B.H. Mansoor has filed the plea seeking contempt of court action against former vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (VACB) director Thomas.

The DGP was moved out of the VACB in 2014, while investigating high-profile cases involving Congress leaders. On December 19 last year, the Kerala government suspended high-profile IPS officer Jacob Thomas. The top cop was suspended after he criticised the Pinarayi Vijayan government's response to Cyclone Ockhi. He was heading Institute of Management in Government (IMG), Kerala government's apex body for training public officials. Thomas is also facing departmental action for writing a book, titled 'Sravukalku Oppam Neenthumbol' (Swimming with Sharks). (ANI)