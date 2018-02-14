Kerala hikes bus fares

[India] February 14 (ANI): The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday decided to hike bus fares in the state from March 1.

The minimum fare for the ordinary buses will be Rs 8. Currently the fare is Rs 7.

The panel also permitted for the appropriate revision in the concessional fares applicable for students.

The private bus operators had called off the indefinite strike scheduled from January 31 after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured that the Cabinet will consider their demands and take a call on the Justice Ramachandran Commission recommendations.

Earlier, the commission had recommended the government to increase the minimum bus charge from Rs 7 to 8. (ANI)