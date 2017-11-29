Kerala love jihad case: Hadiya rejoins college, wants to meet husband

New Delhi: Hadiya, who is at the centre of Kerala love-jihad case, on Tuesday expressed her desire to meet her husband Shafin Jahan after arriving at Sivaraj Homeopathy Medical College in Tamil Nadu's Salem.

The 24-year-old Hindu woman who converted to marry a Muslim youth will continue to pursue her studies under her previous name Akhila Ashokan, as per the Supreme Court's direction.

Security was beefed up in the college in accordance with the apex court's order that directed Tamil Nadu police to ensure the Hadiya's safety.

Expressing solidarity with Hadiya, a small group stood outside the college compound holding placards reading 'Stop judicial terrorism', 'We stand with you Hadiya', 'Allow her to live with her husband'. However, police quickly dispersed them.

After completing the formalities to rejoin college, she told reporters that she has sought permission from the college authorities to meet her husband. "I hope they will allow," she said.

During the proceedings on Monday, the apex court refused to allow Hadiya's plea to go with her husband. It also made the college's Dean as her Guardian and asked him to accommodate her in the hostel.

Hadiya joined the bachelor's degree in homoeopathy in 2011 after completing her four-and-a-half-year course she left the college citing personal problem without completing the 11-month house surgeon internship mandatory for the degree.

The college Dean G Kannan said Hadiya will be treated as one of the inmates of the hostel and that no special treatment will be accorded to her. She will be registered under her Hindu name Akhila Ashokan in the college, he told reporters in Salem.

When asked whether she was comfortable with the police security, Hadiya said she does not need security at the college. "It is not necessary, but at least for two days I think security will be there," she said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Subbbulakshmi said they would have to comply with the court's order and adequate security would be provided to her in the college and hostel. On the issue of allowing Hadiya to meet her husband, the official said it could not be done without any order from the court.

The Kerala High Court had annulled the marriage terming it as an instance of 'love jihad', following which Jahan approached the Supreme court.