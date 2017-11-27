Kerala 'love jihad' case: Hadiya to be sent back to college, dean to be her guardian

SC orders Hadiya be taken to Shivaraj, Homeopathy college at Salem, Tamil Nadu to continue her studies; college to make all arrangements for her to complete her studies

Kerala woman Hadiya, who is at the centre of the Love Jihad controversy, appeared before the Supreme Court on Monday where she maintained that she wants to be with her husband Shefin Jahan and had married him out of her own will and not compulsion.

Hadiya will be taken to Kerala on Tuesday.

"I want my freedom," Hadiya, who has been forcibly confined to her parents' house in Kerala after she converted to Islam and married a Muslim man, told the Supreme Court on Monday.

Hadiya also told the court that she would like to continue her studies but under the care of her husband. “I want to but not on state's expense when my husband can take care of me,” she said when Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra asked her if she wants to continue her studies on state’s expenses.

Hadiya testified in Malayalam and the same was translated by senior advocate V V Giri. The court began by asking her about her educational qualifications. Hadiya told the court that she wants freedom and nothing else.

The court asked her if she wanted to continue studying at the expense of the state. She replied that she would like to continue studying, but not at the expense of the state. My husband can take care of that expense, she said. Hearing in the case will resume tomorrow.

Earlier counsel Shyam Diwan urged the court to hear the matter in-camera. He said that it would be in the interest of the girl that the matter is not heard in open court as it is a security issue. He also said that the matter is a very communally charged one.

There are many big organisations behind this. She has already given her statement in the media and it would now be better if the matter is heard in-camera, Diwan also argued. Hadiya's father too urged that the court hear the proceedings in-camera. The father, Ashokan cited security reasons and also handed over a transcript of a PFI leader's conversation.

The Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh told the Bench that the findings given by the National Investigation Agency is very crucial in nature. Whenever the court has the time, I am ready to read out those relevant portions, he also said.

What is your dream for the future: J. Chandrachud asked Hadiya



Freedom, release: replied the diminutive 25-yr-old.



SC gives Hadiya her freedom and a future as a homeopath. Sends her to college to study @the_hindu @abaruah64 — Krishnadas Rajagopal (@kdrajagopal) November 27, 2017

Kapil Sibal during the course of arguments said that the court must hear the statement given by Hadiya and not the one given by the NIA. It is more important that her statement be heard, Sibal also told the court.

The CJI said that the Bar must assist the court in deciding the case. We have not said that we will not talk to the girl. All we are saying is that we are yet to decide at what stage, we must speak with her, Justice Dipak Misra said.

Advocate, V Giri appearing for the state of Kerala said that the court must look into the evidences that catch the eye. The court said that it is concerned with other issues. But the girl should not be kept in custody because she has made some decision. She should be free to go where ever she wants once she walks out of this court, the SC also observed.

Sibal went on to state that this was not even preventive detention. This is unlawful custody of Hadiya.