Kerala love jihad case: Husband fears Hadiya being forced to reconvert

Cochin: Sheffin Jahan, husband of Hadiya, has filed a complaint stating that attempts are being made to reconvert her to Hinduism ahead of her being produced in Supreme Court on Monday.

Hadiya, a Hindu, had converted to Islam and later married Jahan. It was alleged that the woman was recruited by Islamic State's mission in Syria and Jahan was only a stooge.

In the complaint filed with Kottayam Police chief, Sheffin Jahan has said that attempts are being made by Hadiya's family in cahoots with RSS activists to get her to do ghar wapsi. He alleged that she was also counselled for more than three hours by a Hindu religious leader recently.

As Hadiya left for New Delhi to appear before the Supreme Court in the Kerala 'love jihad' case, she said nobody forced her to convert. "No one forced me to convert. I want to go with my husband," Hadiya said at the Cochin airport. The Supreme Court on October 30 directed Hadiya's father to produce her on the next date of hearing, November 27. Hadiya is being accompanied by her parents and 15 police personnel, including three woman officers, to Delhi. Shafin Jahan, Hadiya's Muslim husband, had moved the Supreme Court after the Kerala High Court annulled his marriage. The Supreme Court on Monday will also deal with the plea filed by Hadiya/Akhila's father for an in-camera hearing of the case. The court had said that before examining the issue, it would like to ascertain if she had voluntarily converted to Islam and got married. "We will have the lady before us and ask her if she has consented voluntarily" to conversion and marriage, the bench had said.