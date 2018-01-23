Kerala love jihad case: Supreme Court says only Hadiya has right to decide on her choices

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) can’t probe the legal aspect in the Kerala 'Love Jihad' case.

The court said they can't question legitimacy of Hadiya's choice. “A major woman can't be forced to live with her parents. Only Hadiya had a right to decide on her choices,” the bench said.

The apex court is hearing Hadiya’s husband Shafin Jahan’s plea against the Kerala High Court annulling their marriage.

“Can a court annul a marriage when both the man and the woman are adults? Will deal with only this question of law,” the court added.

A Raghunath, one of the counsel of Hadiya's father said, "We expect the NIA to file a report & the court to permit the girl to continue her studies. We are happy that she is safe. Let's see what happens". The SC will hear arguments in the case on February 22.​