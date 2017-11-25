Kerala 'love jihad': Hadiya leaves from Kochi for SC hearing

[India], November 25 (ANI): Ahead of the November 27 hearing in Kerala's 'love jihad' case, Hadiya on Saturday left from Kochi to appear before the Supreme Court.

At the airport, Hadiya told reporters, "I am a Muslim. I want to go with my husband. Nobody forced me to convert."

The 24-year-old Hadiya has been in the headlines after she became a Muslim following her marriage to Shafin Jahan.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court had sent her with her parents K M Asokan and Ponnamma annulling her marriage with Shafin Jahan, after her parents alleged that her marriage is a case of 'love jihad'.

The case is under the consideration of the apex court, which had ordered the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to look into it. On September 16, Jahan filed a plea in the top court and requested to call off the NIA probe, alleging that the investigation agency "is not being fair". On October 30, the Supreme Court directed her father to produce her on the next date of hearing. On November 21, Hadiya's father moved a fresh application in the top court seeking direction for audio and video recording of the hearing. On November 23, the NIA submitted a status report in a sealed cover to the Supreme Court in connection with the case. The next hearing in the case is scheduled on November 27. (ANI)