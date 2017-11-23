Kerala 'love jihad': NIA submits status report to SC

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) submitted a status report in a sealed cover to the Supreme Court on Thursday in connection with the Kerala 'love jihad' case.

Earlier on Wednesday, the apex court admitted Hadiya's father plea, seeking in-camera proceedings of the case on November 27, when Hadiya will appear before the court.

On November 21, Hadiya's father moved a fresh application in the top court seeking direction for audio and video recording of the hearing.

The 24-year-old Hadiya has been in the headlines after she became a Muslim following her marriage to Shafin Jahan. As of now, Hadiya is with her parents, who have alleged that her marriage to a Muslim man is a case of 'love jihad'. The case is under the consideration of the apex court, which had ordered the NIA to look into it. On September 16, Jahan filed a plea in the Supreme Court and requested to call off the NIA probe, alleging that the investigation agency "is not being fair". (ANI)