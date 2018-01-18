Kerala minor rape case: Two police officers, three others arrested

[India], Jan 18 (ANI): Five people, including two policemen, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a minor girl from Alappuzha district for the past nine months.

The two arrested police officers have been identified as K G Lyju, a sub-inspector on probation at Mararikulam police station, and a civil police officer Nelson Thomas.

Alappuzha Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Surendran told media here, "Department level action has been initiated against the officers who are involved in the case. We have registered cases under different sections of the protection of children against sexual offences act and juvenile justice act".

"More arrests are likely in the case," he said, adding that the key accused in the case was a relative of the minor, who had been taking the girl to the accused. The incident came to light after the girl's neighbours overheard her arguing with the relative about being subjected to repeated sexual assaults and alerted the police. The victim has now been sent to a shelter home. (ANI)