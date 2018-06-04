Kerala MLA rakes up controversy wearing mask, gloves in assembly

[India], June 4 (ANI): An Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA from Kuttiady town, Parakkal Abdulla, was seen attending Kerala Assembly wearing a mask and gloves to highlight the impact of Nipah virus in state's Kozhikode district.

The incident triggered altercation between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) members.

So far, Nipah Virus has claimed 16 lives in Kerala since traces of the virus were first reported from Kozhikode towards the end of May.

In the wake of the Nipah Virus outbreak in parts of Kerala, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in Kozhikode will remain shut till June 12. Since the Nipah virus was confirmed, the Kerala state health department had issued an advisory for people travelling to the state, urging them to be extra cautious while visiting Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur districts. For those unversed, Nipah virus, spread by fruit bats, causes communicable disease and is fatal for both animals and humans. The symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, drowsiness, respiratory illness, disorientation and mental confusion. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), these signs and symptoms can progress to coma within 24-48 hours. (ANI)