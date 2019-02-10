Kerala: Navy hand over keys to flood victim

[India], Feb 10 (ANI): The Southern Naval Command (SNC), on Saturday, handed over the keys of a newly constructed house to Babu VK at Vevukattu in Muttinakam, which was one of the worst affected places during the floods.

The keys were given by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of SNC Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla. The original dwelling of Babu was severely damaged during the floods, and had to be demolished and reconstructed, at a cost of Rs 9.35 lakh. The entire cost was borne by the Indian Navy.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lamba, had earlier visited the damaged house in August 2018 where he had assured the construction of a new house and had sanctioned special funds. (ANI)