Kerala: Newly-married man abducted, tortured, and killed for 'honour'

Kottayam: Sending shock waves across Kerala and triggering political repercussions, the body of Kevin P. Joseph, 23, a victim of honour killing, was found in Chaliyekkara canal in Kollam on Monday.

Kevin’s wife Neenu, whom he had married disregarding the objections from her family members, had complained to the Gandhinagar police on Sunday that he had been abducted by some persons. But the police failed to take up the case which provoked the Opposition to direct its fury on the government on Monday amidst the hectic polling in Chengannur.

Kevin belonged to a Dalit Christian organization and Neenu's father was a member of the Malankara Church. His wife was originally a Muslim. The body was found floating in the canal by local residents. After inquest, it was sent to the Kottayam medical college by Monday afternoon. Kevin and Neenu had got married at a civil marriage ceremony on May 24. Neenu's family had tried to take her away with the help of the police, but she returned and took a room at a women's hostel here. Kevin, apparently fearing attack from Neenu's relatives, had gone to a relative's house after leaving her at the hostel. In the early hours of Sunday, the youth was dragged out of the house and taken in a car along with one of his relatives, who was later released by the abductors. On Monday morning, Kevin's body was found in a canal near Thenmala in Kollam. It also came to light that despite the best efforts of Neenu and the youth's parents lasting several hours on Sunday, the Gandhi Nagar police had refused to accept a complaint sought to be filed by them seeking urgent steps to trace the youth. The post-mortem will be held today. Several wounds were found on the body, including severe head injuries.