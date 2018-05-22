Kerala: Nipah-affected nurse Lini's heartbreaking letter goes viral

"Sajeeshetta, am almost on the way. I don't think I will be able to see you again. Sorry. Please take care of our children. Poor Kunju, please take hi to the Gulf with you. Don't leave them and go like father did. With lots of love, kisses

This is the letter written by a dying Lini Puthussery from the ICU of a Kozhikode hospital. It was addressed to her husband, Sajish. The 31-year-old nurse who worked at the Perambra Taluk Hospital near Kozhikode, Kerala, died on Monday morning.

According to Sajish, Lini had developed fever a day or two after Mohammad Sadik -- the first victim of the Nipah Virus in Kerala -- passed away. Sadik's death had left Lini very disturbed, said her husband. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the nurse's demise: CM condoled over the demise of Lini, the nurse who died of infection while taking care of Nipah virus affected patients. It is saddening to know that she lost her life while serving others. Her selfless service will be remembered. pic.twitter.com/RaE973xRJ2 — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) May 22, 2018 Lini, mother of two children aged two and five, breathed her last without being able to bid adieu to her loved ones. She was cremated even before her family could get one last glimpse of her. This was because of the safety protocol followed by the hospital in such cases. Lini's husband, children and her close relatives are also under medical observation. Their blood samples have also been taken as a precautionary measure. The Nipah Virus has caused panic in Kerala. It has claimed at least ten lives. The virus is highly infectious and has a 70% mortality rate. The incubation period ranges between 4 to 18 days. The health ministries at the Centre and in the state have asked people not to panic and see a doctor if they notice any of the symptoms. According to the World Health Organisation, there is no vaccination for this virus yet.