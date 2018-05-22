Kerala: Nipah virus outbreak claims 2 more lives

[India], May 22 (ANI): Two more people suspected to be infected by the deadly Nipah virus died in Kozhikode Medical College hospital here on Tuesday.

Both persons were being treated in the isolation ward of the hospital. Their samples have been sent for tests.The viral infection will be confirmed based on the test results.

Earlier on Monday, Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said the reason for the sudden outbreak of the Nipah virus was due to the disease being spread through direct contact. She added that the situation was under control and all hospitals were equipped to handle the outbreak.

Also, Kozhikode district collector confirmed that the total death toll due to the virus increased to six in Kerala. Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that the state government was closely monitoring the outbreak of the disease in the region and taking every possible step to prevent its further spread. Taking congnizance of the issue, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J.P Nadda also directed to constitute a team of six highly efficient doctors to probe the outbreak of the disease. (ANI)