Kerala: Nipah virus takes toll on sale of fruits

[India], May 28(ANI): The daily profits of local fruit sellers in Kerala have reduced drastically as reports came in that Nipah virus could spread through consumption of fruits.

One of the sellers told ANI, "Even though we are selling at half of the usual price, no one is willing to buy."

As per an advisory released by the Kerala government, it has been stated that the virus could spread by fruit bats.

Earlier on May 27, Meerut cancelled leaves of nurses, who were seeking to visit their hometown in Kerala.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Government has also issued an advisory regarding the occurrence of the virus. The Bihar advisory said that the disease is spread by bats and pigs. Also, people infected with the disease can spread the virus. Till now, Nipah virus has claimed lives of 14 people. (ANI)