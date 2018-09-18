Kerala nun rape: Accused Bishop files anticipatory bail

[India], Sep 18 (ANI): Bishop of Jalandhar diocese, Franco Mulakkal, accused of allegedly raping a Kerala nun, has filed for an anticipatory bail in Kerala High Court on Tuesday. The court postponed the bail plea to September 25.

The Kerala Police has summoned the Jalandhar Bishop for questioning on September 19 in reference to the case. Earlier, Bishop Mulakkal wrote a letter to the Pope Francis, expressing his desire to temporarily step down from the responsibilities of the diocese.

In another development, Mahila Congress State General Secretary M. Haripriya started her indefinite hunger strike here demanding the arrest of the Bishop.

The nun has accused Bishop Mulakkal of allegedly raping her repeatedly between 2014 and 2016. The Bishop, however, refuted the allegation terming it "baseless and concocted". (ANI)