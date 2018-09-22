Kerala nun rape: Bishop sent for 3-day police custody

New Delhi: Former Bishop of Jalandhar Diocese Franco Mulakkal on Saturday was sent to three-day police custody till September 24, after being produced before a magistrate court in Pala.

Mulakkal's lawyer, however, also filed a bail application which was dismissed by the court.

The Kerala Police demanded for the three-day custody of Bishop Mulakkal following his arrest last night in connection with alleged rape filed by a nun. The nun has accused Bishop Mulakkal of allegedly raping her repeatedly between 2014 and 2016.

As per sources privy to the development, Mulakkal's lawyer had put forward a condition that Mulakkal's blood samples and saliva must not be taken without his permission citing that it can be misused. Police in its remand report has accused the Bishop of subjecting the nun to alleged unnatural sex and threatening the victim. As per the remand report, Mulakkal came to the convent with the alleged intention of sexually assaulting the victim. On 5 May 2014, he allegedly illegally confined her in room no. 20 of the guest house at around 10:48 pm and subjected her to unnatural sexual assault. Mulakkal alllegedly threatened the victim of dire consequences if she ever revealed the incident. Remand report further mentioned that he allegedly raped her on the next day (May 6, 2014) as well. Between 2014 to 2016, the victim was subjected to alleged rape and unnatural sex for 13 times in the same room. Yesterday, in the wake of Bishop Mulakkal's arrest, the Catholic Bishop's Conference of India (CBCI) on Friday expressed its confidence in the Indian judicial system.