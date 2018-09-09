Kerala nun rape case: Day 2 of Joint Christian Council's hunger strike

[India], Sept 9 (ANI): The members of Joint Christian Council in Kochi are continuing their protest for the second day, demanding the arrest of Bishop of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal, accused of allegedly raping a nun in Kottayam.

The protest is underway at High Court Junction bus station in the city.

Earlier today, Director General of Police (DGP) of Kerala, Lokanath Behera, said that the Inspector General (IG) of Police has been directed to complete enquiry initiated against rape accused Bishop as early as possible, adding that no decision has been taken to hand over the case to crime branch.

Commenting on the incident, National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma had stated, "I met the nun in person, who was in a deep trauma. She was crying. She was protesting against the Bishop and demanding justice for herself. I have seen her being denounced by the church. She was denied basic facilities like ration and stipend. On that bishop, I have written to the Home Ministry as the Punjab government and Kerala police have not done anything. The bishop should be punished." The alleged incident came to light after a case was registered in June against four priests of Malankara Orthodox Church for alleged sexual assault. The accused had allegedly threatened to disclose the victim's confessions, made in the church. (ANI)