Kerala nun rape: Culprit will not be spared, says minister

[India], Sep 21 (ANI): The Kerala government on Friday assured that justice will be done and the culprit will not be spared in the alleged nun rape case.

Speaking to media, Kerala's Minister for Industries and Sports EP Jayarajan said, "Probe is on the correct path. This government won't save any culprit but ensure complete safety to women. We are with the victim. The investigation is being conducted sincerely. No culprit will be allowed to escape."

Earlier today, the Kerala Police said that they will take a call on the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who allegedly raped the nun, after his interrogation.

Speaking to ANI, Kottayam Superintendent of Police (SP), Harisankar said, "After interrogation, we will decide whether to go forward with his arrest or not. I can't say if the arrest will be made today." Mulakkal appeared before a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kochi Police for the third day on Friday. He reached the Crime Branch (CID) office in Thrippunithura this morning and was quizzed by a five-member team headed by Vaikom Deputy Superintendent of Police K Subhash over the nun's allegations. The senior Catholic priest, who was in charge of the Jalandhar diocese, was temporarily relieved of his pastoral duties by Pope Francis yesterday. The move came days after he wrote to the Pope, expressing his desire to 'temporarily step aside' from the responsibilities of the diocese, allowing him time to fight his case. The nun had alleged Bishop Mulakkal of raping her several times between 2014 and 2016. The Bishop, however, refuted the allegations, terming them "baseless and concocted". Several priests and nuns have been protesting against the Bishop in Kerala. On Thursday, activists staged a protest outside the Kerala Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, demanding that the prelate be arrested. Bishop Mulakkal had earlier filed for anticipatory bail in the Kerala High Court, which was deferred to September 25. (ANI)