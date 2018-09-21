Kerala nun rape: Investigation team trying to frame Bishop, claims MLA

[India], Sept 21 (ANI): Poonjar constituency MLA PC George on Friday claimed that the investigation team probing the Kerala nun rape case is trying to frame the Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

George, an Independent legislator, made the allegation saying that he is in possession of a photograph of the nun and the Bishop where the former can be seen in a happy and pleasant state.

He said, "I have photographs and videos of the nun with Mulakkal clicked on day after the alleged incident. The investigation team is trying to frame Franco Mulakkal. She is seen happy and pleasant. Since it is forbidden by law, I am not showing the photographs here," he said.

He also alleged that investigating officials intimidated the photographer and made him give wrong statement. "I am ready to submit this before the investigation team. But one of the investigating officials is trying to frame Franco Mulakkal. They intimidated the photographer and made him give a statement that the victim seemed dull and upset", he added. George had previously termed the rape victim nun a "prostitute". George had said, "No one has doubt that the nun is a prostitute. 12 times she enjoyed it and the 13th time it is rape? Why didn't she complain the first time?" He, however, later admitted that he shouldn't have used "such a word". (ANI)