Kerala nun rape: Probe team seeks nod for Bishop's polygraph test

[India], Sep 23 (ANI): The probe team investigating the alleged Kerala nun rape case will file an application in the court seeking permission to take accused former Bishop of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal, for a polygraph test.

The police have asked for the polygraph test, as according to them, the alleged rape accused Mulakkal is not cooperating during the interrogation. As per the police, the accused Bishop used to repeat words like "don't remember" and "don't know" and later refuses to respond during the interrogation.

Meanwhile, Mulakkal --who was arrested in connection with the case --was taken to the Kuravilangadu Convent and crime scene in Kerala as a part of the evidence collection process. As per the remand report, the Bishop had allegedly raped the nun twice in guest room number 20 at the Convent. Speaking to ANI, Sister Tina, who protested against the Bishop in the case, said, "All major congregations are not with the victim. They want to protect Bishop and priests, not their own sisters. They say you are spoiling the face of the church, but it's the Bishop and priests who are spoiling it." On September 22, Mulakkal was sent to a three-day police custody till September 24, after being produced before a magistrate court in Pala. Mulakkal's lawyer, however, also filed a bail application which was dismissed by the court. The nun had earlier accused Mulakkal of allegedly raping her repeatedly between 2014 and 2016. (ANI)