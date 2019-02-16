Kerala priest jailed for raping minor girl

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): A local court in Kerala on Saturday awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to a Catholic priest for raping and impregnating a minor girl in 2016.

The court held Robin Vadakkumchery guilty of three charges -- two under POCSO (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act 2012 and one under Section 376 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He will serve all the three sentences concurrently. Vadakkumchery has also been slapped with a fine of Rs 3 lakh.

The priest was accused of raping a minor girl in May 2016 at Neendunoki near Kottiyoor. She gave birth to a child at the church-managed Christu Raj Hospital in Koothuparamba on February 7, 2017.

The court in Thalassery city of Kannur district also ordered criminal proceedings against the girl's parents for giving false statements. The six other accused were acquitted as the prosecution could not prove charges. (ANI)