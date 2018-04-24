Kerala professor opens library on Sachin Tendulkar

[India], April 24 (ANI): A history professor from Malabar Christian College in Kozhikode city in Kerala has set up a library on the 'master-blaster cricketer Sachin Tendulkar'.

Speaking to ANI, Professor Vasisht Manikoth said, "All the books here are based on Sachin Tendulkar, published in the various languages of India."

The library consists of 60 books on Sachin, published in eleven languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati & Hindi.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is also known as the `God of Cricket` turned 45 today. (ANI)