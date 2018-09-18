Kerala ready to receive tourists in all major travel destinations

Thiruvananthapuram: The devastating floods in Kerala had left its thriving tourism industry in a state of disarray and shock, but 'God's own country' has bounced back with renewed vigour, state Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said on Monday.

He said all the major tourist places in the southern state were back to business and ready to receive tourists from around the world.

"Tourism is a major contributor to Kerala's economy and a significant source of earning foreign exchange. The floods left the industry in a state of disarray and shock, but it was only for a while.

"Now it has bounced back into business with a renewed vigour, demonstrating its inherent resilience and determination to overcome the traumatic aftermath of the floods," Surendran said at a media interaction. The tourism minister said restoration and rehabilitation activities were in full swing in the state, which faced one of the most devastating floods in decades that claimed over 300 lives and destroyed many properties. "Road connectivity has been re-established. Flights are operating. Hotels and resorts are up and running. Kerala is back on track. God's Own Country is ready to welcome tourists once again," he said. Pointing out that the visitors had already started arriving in Kerala for the upcoming tourist season, the minister said the season's first chartered flight carrying 60 tourists from Australia arrived in Kochi on September 15.