Kerala: RTI shows Left leader's murderer received parole every month for 3 yrs

An Right To Information (RTI) reply has revealed that CPI(M) leader and murder convict P.K. Kunhanandan was given 15 days parole every month since 2015.

Kunhanandan, one of the convicts in the murder case of slain leader T.P. Chandrasekharan, is serving a life-term for the same.

The reply, sought by slain leader's wife KK Rema, also stated that barring two months (October and November 2017), the convict had got parole repeatedly from 2015 to 2018.

Chandrasekharan, a local leader of CPI (M) at Onchiyam in Kozhikode district, left the party in 2009 to form a new one, Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP); however, his political journey was cut short, as he was brutally murdered on May 4, 2012, after his party won considerable number of seats in a local body elections.

Fifteen CPI (M) workers were found guilty in the case. Rema is now reportedly considering legal action against the state government.