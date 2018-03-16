Kerala: Students injured as Holi celebration turns violent

[India], Mar. 16 (ANI): The Holi celebrations in Farook College in Kerala's Calicut turned violent after few students were allegedly assaulted by the college staff members.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when two students were rounded up and beaten by a group of faculties and staff members.

According to reports, two students sustained injuries and were admitted to Kozhikode Medical College for further treatment.

However, a faculty member also alleged being beaten up by the students.

Earlier, the college management had denied permission to celebrate Holi on campus, citing security reasons. But after the exams, a group of students decided to celebrate the festival of colours, which is believed to have irked the management. A case has been registered in this regard and a probe is underway. (ANI)