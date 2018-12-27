Kerala 'super cop' files complaint against fake news

Thiruvananthapuram: Rishi Raj Singh, Director General of Police often referred to as a 'super cop', on Thursday filed a complaint with the Hitech Cell of the state police that a fake news item with his picture was being circulated in social media, showing him participating in the BJP-supported 'Ayyappa Jyothi', held yesterday.

Speaking to IANS, an official attached to the Hitech Cell confirmed Singh has registered a complaint.

"His complaint says that a fake news item with his picture is being circulated showing him standing in a queue along with others to take part in the 'Ayyappa Jyothi' event. We have started our probe into his complaint," said the official.

The 'Ayyappa Jyothi' campaign was held across Kerala and was organized by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi with the support of the state BJP, RSS and Sangh Parivar outfits to protest the Pinarayi Vijayan government's attempt to dilute the traditions of the Sabarimala temple.