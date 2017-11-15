Kerala transport minister Thomas Chandy to submit resignation shortly

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Transport Minister Thomas Chandy to resign in the next 30 minutes, says News18.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to take a call on the resignation of Chandy, who is facing encroachment allegations, after getting a copy of the high court judgement.

This was stated by Chandy after a nearly 40-minute meeting with Vijayan at Cliff House, the CM's official residence this morning.

Chandy told reporters at the Secretariat that the chief minister will take a decision on his (Chandy's) resignation after getting a copy of the division bench judgement. The Kerala High Court had yesterday dismissed his petition challenging the report of the Alapuzha district collector, which had found that largescale violations of Kerala Land Conservation Act and Conservation of Paddy land and Wetland Act had been committed by the luxury lake resort owned by Chandy.

On whether he would be attending today's cabinet meeting this morning, Chandy said, "Certainly".