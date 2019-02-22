Kerala: Two students held for putting up 'Freedom for Kashmir' poster in govt college

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Two students were arrested on Friday under sedition charges for allegedly putting up posters saying 'Freedom for Kashmir' in the premises of a government college in Kerala's Malappuram.

The students have been identified as Mohammed Rinshad (20) and Mohammed Faris (18).

Rinshad is a second-year student while Faris is a first-year degree student in the government college of Malappuram.

A case has been registered under section 124 (sedition laws) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"After the Pulwama incident the students had put up a poster in the campus stating freedom for Kashmir and freedom for Manipur," police said. "The principal of the college registered a complaint with the police, following which, we have arrested the duo," police added. They both have been produced before the court and taken to police custody. It is worth mentioning that this comes amidst the report of Kashmiri students being attacked in several parts of India in retaliation to Pulwama terror attack. Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber rammed into a convoy while moving from Jammu to Srinagar in Lethpora area of South Kashmir Pulwama district on February 14 around 3:15 pm. The Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed the responsibility of the attack. (ANI)