Kerala woman gives birth at 35,000 feet in Jet flight

Mumbai: A Kerala woman gave birth to a healthy baby boy while flying at a height of 35,000 feet on Jet Airways's Dammam-Kochi flight on Sunday morning, officials said. Both mother and child are in "stable condition".

Jet's 9W-569 flight, with 162 passengers on board, was diverted to Mumbai for handling the medical emergency as the 29-year-old C. Jose, who was travelling alone, went into premature labour on Sunday morning when the plane was flying in Pakistan airspace.

The flight crew made an announcement to find out if there was any doctor on board, but there was only a trained paramedic, Mini Wilson, who stepped forward to help.

Jose was shifted to the first class, where Wilson, assisted by cabin crew comprising Mohammad Taj Hayath, Deborah Tavares, Isha Jayakar, Sushmita David, Cathering Lepcha and Tejas Chavan, helped deliver the baby boy safely. Upon landing, mother and child were rushed to the Holy Spirit Hospital in Andheri east where their condition was reported to be "stable". Jet Airways announced that being the first baby to be born in flight for the airlines, the kid would get a free lifetime pass for any travel on the carrier. Jet Airways also informed Jose's family, who are rushing to Mumbai. After a two-hour halt for the medical emergency, the flight departed for its onward destination to Kochi. Talking to IANS, Cochin International Airport Ltd. Managing Director V.J. Kurian confirmed the incident, but did not have more details.