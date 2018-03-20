Kerala women launch 'topless' Facebook protest against professor's sexist 'melon' remark

Activist Diya Sana posted the picture of her friend, using watermelons. Image: Diya Sana/Facebook

: A few women in Kerala got their Facebook accounts blocked after they carried out a ‘topless’ protest on the social network, protesting a recent comment by a professor who likened women’s breast with water melons.

A Malayalam news portal said that a man named Vishnu shared a topless picture of his partner Arathy SA on Facebook to protest the remark of the professor. A Thiruvananthapuram-based woman Diya Sana also posted a picture of a topless woman holding watermelons to hide her breast. Both the pictures got viral. Sana later revealed that the picture belonged to her friend Rehana Fathima, a social activist.

The protest occurred after an Assistant Professor at Farook College, Kozhikode, said in a speech that the female students of the college bare their breasts like water melon.

“I am teacher of a college where 80 per cent of the students are girls and of that, majority are Muslims. These girls are not wearing dress as per the religious tradition. They are not covering their chests with hijab. But showing part of it is like slice of red water melon being displayed,” he was quoted as having said.

He allegedly warned the students that such dressing would make them lose both physical and spiritual worlds.

It is not yet clear when the professor gave the speech but the video began to be widely circulated only recently. Earlier this month, the photo of a breastfeeding model on the cover of a magazine sparked a major debate in Kerala as social media users argued over its propriety.

In the audio recording of the speech, the professor, who teaches B.Ed students, is heard saying, "Even though you are covering, there are parts where skin can be seen... When you are wearing hijab, you are supposed to cover your breasts because men find them most attractive in a woman... But what are they doing? They are only covering their head and they show off a portion of their body."

He goes on to say: "Have you seen watermelon? In shops, people keep a cut watermelon cut on display so that customers can come and choose what they want. That is how you (women) are also behaving."