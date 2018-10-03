Kerala won't file review petition on Sabarimala verdict

Kochi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday informed that the state government would not file a review petition against Supreme Court's verdict on Sabarimala temple.

The Chief Minister further said that all the required facilities and protection would be ensured to the women devotees visiting the temple. "Kerala government will not file a review petition on Sabarimala verdict. We will ensure facilities and protection to women devotees visiting Sabarimala," Vijayan assured.

"Women police personnel from Kerala and neighbouring states will be deputed to ensure law and order. Women who want to go to Sabarimala cannot be stopped," he added. On September 28, the five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court removed all restrictions imposed on Sabarimala temple with regard to the entry of women between the age group of 10 to 50. Pronouncing the verdict, former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra had said that the ban in place violated Constitutional principles and that women's rights cannot be subverted as they are in no way less than men. The apex court had also said that no physiological and biological factor could be given legitimacy if it doesn't pass the test of conditionality. On the one hand, women are worshiped as Goddesses, but there are restrictions on the other hand, former CJI Misra had said while reading the judgement. "Relationship with God can't be defined by biological or physiological factors," he had added.