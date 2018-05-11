Kerela girl files case against NEET invigilator for staring 'Inappropriately'

[India] May 11(ANI): A Kerala student, who was forced to remove her innerwear while appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam in Lions school at Koppam in Palakkad district, filed a complaint against an invigilator for staring at her 'inappropriately' in the examination hall.

The girl in the complaint said that she and other girls who appeared for the NEET exam on May 6, were forced to remove their bra before entering the exam hall, as it had hooks made in metals.

According to the rules prescribed by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), metal is one of the prohibited items. She further alleged that a male invigilator stared at her chest 'inappropriately' repeatedly during the exam. The girl could not cover herself as stoles are not allowed as per CBSE rules and complained that she could not complete her exam. The girl filed a complaint at North Town police station Palakkad on May 8 and has approached the Human Rights Commission. (ANI)