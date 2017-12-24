Keri ceasefire violation: Families of bravehearts demand Govt. intervention

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): In the aftermath of the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Keri sector on Saturday evening, families of the deceased demanded the government look into the matter more seriously.

"I was normally doing my routine affairs at the house when I suddenly got a call from the Army unit. It was really shocking when I was told that Gurmail Singh has been hit with three bullets and was no more. The government must think about our soldiers being killed each and every day. They must consider what happens to the families of the slain," Harpreet Singh, deceased Lance Naik Gurmail Singh's brother told ANI.

Further, their father Tarsem Singh said the death of Gurmail, the only bread earner of the family, came as a big shock, and also demanded government intervention in the matter. Meanwhile, in Ramba village in Karnal, the kin of deceased Sepoy Pargat Singh echoed similar thoughts, adding that the government must retaliate in the strongest way possible. "My son has sacrificed his life for the nation, but how many more sacrifices will the government allow before they retaliate? Nothing is being done by India to show Pakistan our authority. I urge that the strict action be taken from the government's side so that no more such deaths occur," said Ratan Singh, the deceased jawan's father. On Saturday evening, three jawans and an Army officer lost their lives and one other was injured when Pakistan violated ceasefire on Saturday evening in the Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC). While Lance Naik Gurmail Singh is survived by his wife and a seven-year old daughter, Sepoy Pargat Singh is survived by his wife and a five-year old son. Major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas is survived by his wife Avoli Moharkar and Lance Naik Kuldeep Singh is survived by his wife Jaspreet Kaur, a son and a daughter. Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling and firing when 120 Infantry Brigade, Batallion Area was on patrol, after which the Indian Army retaliated. (ANI)