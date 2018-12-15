Keshav Prasad Maurya welcomes SC ruling on Rafale deal

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday welcomed Supreme Court's latest verdict on Rafale fighter jets deal and stated that that the truth has prevailed over the lies. He also added that the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party must issue an apology for misleading the public on the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Maurya said, "Today the truth has triumphed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the reflection of the truth. The Congress lies have been busted. Rahul Gandhi and Congress should apologize to the nation for spreading misinformation in the country."

Further training guns at the rival Congress, the 49-year-old leader stated, "The Congress has a history of corruption and people now have complete faith in Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party. Congress has a history of practising corruption". The Rafale jet deal controversy has been on the boil over the last few months. The Congress and other opposition parties have been alleging irregularities in the high-profile deal. The fighter jet is a twin-engine Medium Multi Role Combat Aircraft, which security analysts believe can be a 'game-changer' for India's defence system. The Supreme Court on Friday refused to intervene in the Rafale fighter deal, saying there is "no occasion to really doubt the process", delivering a major victory to the government and lending a setback to the Congress which has been alleging corruption in the agreement. "Perception of individuals cannot be the basis of a fishing and roving inquiry by this court, especially in such matters," said a three-judge bench,while dismissing all the writ petitions which sought a Supreme Court-monitored probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the deal. The court said it does not find any substantial material on record to show that this is a case of commercial favouritism to any party by the Government of India.(ANI)