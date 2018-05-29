Kevin Joseph murder: Police arrests Neenu's father and brother

[India], May 29 (ANI): In Kerala's alleged honour killing case, police on Tuesday arrested father and brother of Neenu in connection with the murder of Kevin Joseph.

Neenu and Kevin were married in a court on May 25 despite the girl's family objecting to their alliance. Three days later, Kevin's body was found in a canal in Thenmala town of the district.

According to reports, the father, Chacko, and his son Shanu surrendered at the Karikkottakary police station near Iritty in Kannur district.

The police believe that Shanu, who kidnapped Kevin from a relative's residence in Kottayam, had planned the crime, eventually killing him. Kevin hailed from a Dalit-Christian family and Neenu's family (Christian father and Muslim mother) were against their marriage. As many as 14 people have been accused in the case, with three individuals having been arrested so far by the Police. (ANI)