Key accused in YSR Cong chief attack case produced in NIA court.

J Srinivas Rao, the key accused in the attack on YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy was produced Friday in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Vijayawada.

Last week, the court had handed over the custody of Rao to the NIA for seven days.

During interrogations, the NIA had taken him to the Vishakapatanam national airport where the attack took place before escorting him to Hyderabad for further questioning.

The attack on Reddy, the leader of the opposition party in Andhra Pradesh was attacked at the airport on October 25 last year and caused a political stir in the state.

YSRCP had moved the Hyderabad High Court, accused the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of orchestrating the attack on the YSRCP's chief. Making the matter worse, the police also alleged that Reddy refused to corporate in the police investigation. Following political allegations, the Andhra Pradesh High Court asked the NIA to take over the investigation of the case from the state police. Meanwhile, the TDP held the BJP government responsible for the attack and termed the attack as "drama" played out under the direction of the central government.(ANI)