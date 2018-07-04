Key decisions taken at the Union Cabinet Meet

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a number of decisions, the most important being the hike in Minimum Support Price for Kharif Crops.

Here are the key decisions that the Union Cabinet took at today's meet.

· Cabinet approves minimum support price for Kharif crops

In order to boost the income of the farmers, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Kharif crops for the year 2018-19.

The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the proposal made by Union Minister Arun Jaitley in the Budget 2018 of hiking the support price by one-and-a-half times of the production cost for Kharif crops.

The MSP for paddy has been increased by around Rs 200 per quintal, Jowar (hybrid) by Rs 730 per quintal and Ragi by Rs 997 per quintal. · Cabinet okays accession to 2 WIPO treaties The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the proposal submitted by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, regarding the accession to the WIPO Copyright Treaty and WIPO Performers and Phonograms Treaty which extends coverage of copyright to the internet and digital environment. The approval is a step towards the objective laid in the National Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Policy adopted by the central government on May 12, 2016 · Cabinet okays to MoU between India, UK on law, justice cooperation The Union Cabinet approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and the United Kingdom regarding cooperation between both countries in the field of law and justice and to set up a joint consultative committee. The MoU takes care of concerns and requirements in the field of exchange of experience by legal professionals, government functionaries and their training and effective legal aid mechanism for resolution of disputes before various courts, tribunals, etc. Cabinet gives nod to DNA Technology Regulation Bill The Cabinet approved the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill2018. The primary intended purpose for enactment of the bill is for expanding the application of DNA-based forensic technologies to support and strengthen the justice delivery system of the country. · Cabinet approves Schemes for Relief and Rehabilitation of Migrants The Union Cabinet on Wednesday chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved continuance of the 8 existing schemes of the Ministry of Home Affairs upto March 2020 for relief and rehabilitation of migrants and repatriates under the Umbrella scheme "Relief and Rehabilitation of Migrants and Repatriates". The financial implication for this purpose is Rs. 3183 crore for the period 2017-18 to 2019-20. The year-wise phasing of the scheme will be Rs. 911 crore in 2017-18, Rs.1372 crore in 2018-19 and Rs. 900 crore in 2019-2020. (ANI)