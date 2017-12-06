'Khadi not just for nation, fashion, but also for transformation'

[India], Dec 6 (ANI): The Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurugram recently hosted a two-day workshop for the Chairman/CEOs of the State Khadi and Village Industries Boards (KVIBs) and State Directors of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The workshop, which began on December 5 with lamp lighting and floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by Union Minister Giriraj Singh, aimed at enriching the participants on themes like use of digital marketing and social media platforms in the Khadi industry.

Talking about it, Kirti Sharma, Programme Director at MDI, said, "This is a collaborative effort of Ministry of MSME, KVIC and MDI to make Khadi not just for nation and fashion, but also 'Khadi for transformation'."

"The importance of understanding the customer needs and marketing KVIC/KVIB products will be highlighted during the session discussions. The criticality of use of digital and social media in marketing KVIC/KVIB products will also be highlighted," she further noted.

C. P. Shrimali, Acting Director of MDI Gurugram, welcomed the esteemed gathering and said, "Our emphasis should be on connectivity of villages with urban cities," adding, "The two-day workshop will help the KVIC to strategies its future plan of action for next five years".

Giriraj Singh said, "In order to customize products and give preference to customer's choice, we will have to train and develop our workforce to use latest multiple technologies".

He further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting the Khadi industry and its products worldwide.

MSME secretary Arun Kumar Panda elucidated, "As the scenario is changing the way we are thinking and functioning has to be aligned with system in order to expect different results. We have to change the opinion of common man that Khadi can also be used as a fashionable product".

Sharing his thoughts, Vinai Kumar Saxena, KVIC Chairman, noted, "It's my privilege to be in MDI and a part of this two day workshop. Khadi sector is growing well, let's work together to improve its visibility among citizens." (ANI)