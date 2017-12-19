Khairani road fire: Accused sent to police custody till Dec 24

[India], Dec 19 (ANI): The man, arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the fire that broke out at a shop on Khairani road on Monday morning, has been sent under police custody till December 24 by Andheri Court.

At least 12 people were killed and four others were critically injured in the incident.

The blaze erupted in the 'Bhanu' farsan (snack) shop in Makaria Compound on the Khairani Road at around 4.25 am following which the structure collapsed, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s Disaster Management Cell said.

Twelve people working inside the shop were trapped due to intense heat and smoke. The fire spread quickly due to the presence of electric wiring and electrical goods, huge stock of eatables and furniture inside the shop. It led to the collapse of the loft, trapping the workers under the debris, the civic official said. Three fire engines, four jumbo water tankers, rescuers and ambulances reached the spot and launched a rescue operation, he said. All the 12 workers were pulled out of the debris and taken to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in suburban Ghatkopar where they were declared dead before admission, the official said. Four fire tankers and fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The injured people were rushed to a hospital for treatment. (ANI)