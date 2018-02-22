Khalistani terrorist invited to Justin Trudeau reception, invite later rescinded

(Jaspal Atwal, a convicted Khalistani terrorist, photographed with Canadian PM's wife Sophie at a Mumbai event)

New Delhi: The Canadian High Commission on Thursday confirmed that the invitation to Khalistani terrorist to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's reception has been rescinded.





"The High Commission has rescinded Mr.Atwal's invitation. We do not comment on matters related to the PM's security," Canadian Consulate in Mumbai told ANI.





Jaspal Atwal, a convicted Khalistani terrorist, who was active in the banned International Sikh Youth Federation, was invited for a formal dinner with the Canadian Prime Minister, hosted by the Canadian High Commissioner, scheduled to take place later in the day, Canada's CBC News reported earlier.





Atwal has also been photographed with the Canadian Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi in Mumbai on February 20. Justin Trudeau avoids question on the invite: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau who arrived at Jama Masjid on Thursday, along with wife and children when questioned about the invitation sent to Jaspal Atwal preferred not replying to it. Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan was also present. Trudeau, who is in India on a week-long State visit, has been under pressure throughout his tour to answer Indian concerns about Sikh separatism in Canada. Who is Jaspal Atwal? Jaspal Atwal was convicted of the attempted murder of Punjab minister, Malkiat Singh Sidhu, on Vancouver Island in 1986. At the time of the 1986 shooting, he was a Sikh separatist active in the pro-Khalistan International Sikh Youth Federation. He and three others were convicted in 1987 of trying to kill Malkiat Singh Sidhu.

